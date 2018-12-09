Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SA sent packing at HWC

Published on Sunday, 09 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

South Africa were knocked out of the Hockey World Cup, going down to Belgium in their final group game on Saturday.



South Africa needed at least a draw to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive and they got off to the perfect start , grabbing the lead through Nic Spooner with a field goal in the first minute.

Belguim leveled terms after 14 minutes and kicked on in the second quarter scoring three more times to take a 4-1 lead into halftime.

One more goal from the Europeans gave them a 5-1 victory which booked and early flight home for the Africans.

SuperSport

