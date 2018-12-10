Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of former Australian national player Rowan Dick.





Rowan was originally from Burnie, Tasmania, before relocating to Sydney in 1978. He represented Australia from 1977 to 1979.



He was a forward who scored seven goals for Australia, including on his debut against New Zealand in Perth on 25 November 1977.



Rowan also represented Australia at the fourth-ever World Cup in Buenos Aires in 1978, where he scored two goals and the side finished third.



He also competed at the first-ever Champions Trophy in Lahore in 1978, where he again scored two goals and the side were runners-up.



Hockey Australia sends its sincere condolences to his family at this emotional time. He is survived by wife Cathy and three children.



