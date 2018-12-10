



Inverleith made a steady defence of their men`s National League 1 indoor title with victories over Grange, Clydesdale and Kelburne on the opening day of competition, but elsewhere there were shocks for rivals Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers.





Inverleith started with a narrow 2-1 scoreline over capital rivals Grange, although it was the champions who had most of the pressure during the contest.



Patrick Christie, who scored so many of Inverleith`s goals last indoor season, opened with a penalty corner strike in just six minutes. But almost immediately Clemens Rusnjak levelled for Grange, and that is how it stood at the interval.



Christie struck again in the second half from open play which proved to be the winner despite the scare from a late Grange penalty corner which just failed to provide an equaliser.



Their second encounter against Clydesdale proved an easier hurdle with a comfortable 8-3 win. The champions were 7-2 ahead at the interval, Stephen Dick, Stuart Hatton and Christie gave them a three goal lead only for Clydesdale`s Andrew Allan and Ben Cosgrove to pull the score back to 3-2. But by the interval Inverleith`s tally had advanced to seven, Dick got another two for his hat-trick, Christie got his second and Craig Sinclair added the other.



The second half was a more sedate affair, Christie also notched his hat-trick while Chris McFadden scored for Clydesdale.



The Edinburgh side finished their day with a 16 goal victory over Kelburne, the tallies were Stuart Hatton (6), Patrick Christie (5) and Stephen Dick (4) while David Ogden completed the scoring.



20-times champions Grove Menzieshill were on the receiving end of a shock opening against Western Wildcats, they went down 7-5 in the end.



The catalyst of the Wildcats` victory came in the opening five minutes when Joe McConnell, Rob Harwood and Adam McKenzie gave them a telling three goal lead. Grove Menzieshill`s Cameron and Jamie Golden brought the scoreline back to 3-2 but the Wildcats put their paws on the gas to lead 5-2 at the interval, Andrew McConnell and Fraser Moran were on target.



Grove Menzieshill again dragged themselves back into the contest with penalty corner strikes from Ben Cromar and Olly James for 5-4. But the Wildcats were not to be denied, McKenzie and Moran again found the net for 7-4, Jamie Golden`s late counter proved to be simply a consolation.



Grove Menzieshill recovered their composure to beat Dunfermline 6-1.



There was a bit of a shock also in store for Dundee Wanderers, in their opening encounter the Taysiders succumbed 3-2 to newcomers Dunfermline Carnegie in an affair that bespoke of several cards.



It was 1-1 at the interval, Andrew Doyle`s penalty corner strike was cancelled out by Bobby Ralph from the spot. In the second half there was a further exchange of goals, Ralph got his second while Paul Weston scored for Dunfermline. The contest reached a hiatus in the closing minutes, Dunfermline`s Neil Robertson received a straight red card, then Doyle secured the points with the winning strike in the final minute. Wanderers also paid the penalty for some set piece slackness, both Sean Dowie and Ralph in his second attempt failed from the spot at key moments in the contest, that might have just made the difference for the Taysiders.



However, like their Tayside counterparts Wanderers restored some pride with a 4-3 victory over Wildcats in their second outing. The latter looked on course for their second triumph of the day with a 2-0 interval advantage, Andrew McConnell and Rhury Smith were on target.



Wanderers retaliated in style in the second half with Sean Dowie (2), Euan Borland and Callum Ross scoring four while only Joe McConnell added to the Wildcats` tally.



In the second match of the day Grange picked up their first points of the season with a 3-1 victory over Kelburne, all three were scored by Dan Coultas – all from open play.



Elsewhere Clydesdale opened their account with a comfortable 9-2 victory over Kelburne, Fraser Hirst scored a hat-trick and there were two each for Chris McFadden, Gordon Amour and Struan Walker.



Scottish Hockey Union media release