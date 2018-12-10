Butali ambush Police to reclaim league trophy



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Frank Wanangwe takes position before shooting. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Telkom, KU Titans and Bungoma farmers also crowned after emerging tops in their respective leagues.





Butali Sugar Warriors are the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union men Premier League champions.



The sugar millers were crowned yesterday following a 2-1 victory against bitter rivals and last season's winners Kenya Police at City Park.



The law enforcers only needed a draw to retain their gong but succumbed to a 2-1 loss forcing them to relinquish their crown on goal difference.



Thanks to their goal scoring prowess, Butali snatched the trophy while tied on 60 points with Police.



The two sides had won 20 matches and lost two each but Butali ended their two-year trophy drought having scored more goals throughout the season.



It was sweet revenge for Butali as they hit Police, who had beaten them 3-0 in the first leg where it hurt most, denying them the bragging rights.



Butali coach Dennis Owoka was an elated man after the final whistle saying their hard work had finally paid off.



"We went into the match knowing too well what winning, drawing or losing meant. While even a draw was good enough for our opponents, it was a must win for as because only victory guaranteed us the trophy. We were determined to win," Owoka said.



Frank Wanangwe was the undisputed man-of-the-match bagging a brace against Police to see his side recapture the title they lost to Strathmore University Gladiators in 2016.



Wanangwe, who is a former Friends School Kamusunga player and Kenya International, put Butali in the lead three minutes before the end of the first quarter outsmarting the Police defence to slot in past goalkeeper Martin Agesa.



With the trophy at stake, both sides played well as they hunted for goals but missed several scoring chances.



After numerous failed attempts, Amos Barkibir levelled for Police in the 50th minute but Wanangwe crashed their hopes of extending their reign with a 57th minute winner.



In the women's Premier League battle, Telkom ended their season with a 1-0 win over Strathmore University Scorpions.



Maureen Okumu scored the all-important goal in the 19th minute, which was enough for Telkom to win their 21st trophy and on an unbeaten run.



Chase Sailors, Kenyatta University Titans and Bungoma Farmers were also rewarded after excelling this season.



Sailors beat Multimedia University men 2-0 to win the Super League title while Titans were crowned women Super League champions.



The Standard Digital