By AYUMBA AYODI





Douglas Nyerere (left) celebrates with team mates Abraham Muse and Timothy Obonyo after scoring against Multi-media University. Sailors won 2-0 to qualify for the 2019 Men's Premier Hockey League. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Chase Sailors are back in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's hockey Premier League.





Douglas Nyerere scored a brace in the last quarter as Sailors edged out rivals Multi-media University 2-0 at City Park Stadium to qualify for next year’s top flight league in 2019.



Sailors, who had the previous day crashed Mombasa Sports Club 4-0, got to win the Super League with 48 points from 15 wins and two losses.

Multi-media settled for the second position with 45 points after 14 wins and two losses.



Only one team will be promoted from the Super League to the Premier League where three teams will be relegated.



"It's a great feeling for the efforts the players put in despite challenges of facilities especially the training grounds," said Sailors coach Timothy Kamar.



Sailors that was formed in 2015 won the National Super League the same year to earn promotion to the Premier League where they played for two season before being relegated.



Daily Nation