Butali Sugar's Frank Wanangwe in full drive against Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park on December 9, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Frank Wanangwe was the hero as he scored a brace in Butali Sugar Warriors' 2-1 win over Kenya Police to help his side clinch the 2018 Men's Hockey Premier League title at City Park on Sunday.





It was joy for Dennis Owoka's charges as they recaptured the title they last won in 2015 for their third cup success. Their previous success was in 2013.



Former Dutch junior international Maarten Fonteyn chalked a sizzling cross from deep to Wanangwe who unleashed a back flip as Butali Warriors took the lead in the 13th minute.



Butali led deep into the last quarter until Amos Barkibir levelled for Police in the 49th minute.



Butali, racing against time, stayed cool as they piled more pressure on Police's defence.



George Mutira would slice through the right wing before finding Wanangwe in place to score and hand Butali the title.



Linus Sang's heroics in goal proved key for Butali as he made two daring saves in the last two minutes.



It was sweet revenge for Butali who had lost to Police in the first leg 3-0.



Butali won the title on goal difference having drawn level with Police on 60 points. Butali have a goal difference of +61 while Police have +49.



"The feeling is awesome...am simply out of this world," said Wanangwe. "The results are what we have been waiting for hence a reward for our hard work."



Owila said the gamble he took pushing Wanangwe from midfield to attack with defender Maxwell Fuchaka going to the midfield paid off.



"Wanangwe's double proves that. I had this great feeling three years ago and it has been tough when coming second always," said Owoka, who paid glowing tribute to keeper Sang and Fonteyn for their key role.



