Hockey Series Open - Zimbabwe 2018 (Men) - Final day
Bulawayo (ZIM)
Results 9 December
EGY v ZAM (RR) 13 - 0
NAM v ZIM (RR) 3 - 3
Final pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|3
|3
|0
|0
|34
|2
|32
|9
|2
|Zimbabwe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|2
|3
|Zambia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|19
|-13
|2
|4
|Namibia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8
|24
|-16
|2
Hockey Series Open - Zimbabwe 2018 (Women)
Bulawayo (ZIM)
Result 9 December
ZIM v NAM (RR) 0 - 1
Final Pool standing
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Namibia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Zambia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0