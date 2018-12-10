A new and improved version of Lalit Upadhyay revels in the limelight on the big stage



By Mihir Vasavda





Lalit Upadhyay (left), who scored two goals in India’s 5-1 win over Canada on Saturday, is the tournament’s joint top-scorer in terms of field goals. (Source: PTI)



Lalit Upadhyay has always had a ‘kamartod’ dribble. Those swivels and spins so deadly and instinctive, that they often leave the opponents twisted by the hips. Those smooth-as-Banaras-silk dodges are the reason he got the national team call-up in the first place. But they’re also why Upadhyay’s career came to a grinding halt just six months ago. “Woh kaate hue player ko phir kaatega,” grumbles India forward SV Sunil. “I have literally scolded him so many times for that. I told him, ‘if you have beaten a player, move forward.’ But he returned to the same player and tried to dodge him again.”





Sunil is Upadhyay’s friend, philosopher and guide. They’ve shared dressing rooms for a major part of this decade and were roommates at national camps and tours abroad for three years. Sunil, who missed the World Cup because of an injury, is also one of Upadhyay’s biggest admirers and staunchest critics. And the 25-year-old’s tendency of over-doing the dribbles was a source of constant irritation, not just for Sunil but also for the coaches.



“Some of the things he does can’t be taught… he is a gifted player. We call his dribbles kamartod. No one does it better than him,” Sunil says. “But the best players in the world know how and when to use their tricks. Lalit used it so frequently that his biggest weapon became blunt. He needed a kick up his backside.”



That came in June. Harendra Singh, picking his first squad after being appointed coach, left Upadhyay out of the Breda-bound squad for the Champions Trophy. The day the team was announced, the forward feared it was curtains for him as far as wearing national colours was concerned. But fate would hand him another chance. Five days before the tournament, forward Sumit Kumar pulled his groin. And Upadhyay was called as a last-minute replacement.



In just six months, he has gone from being India’s fringe-man to front-man. Upadhyay, who scored two goals in India’s 5-1 win over Canada on Saturday, is the tournament’s joint top-scorer in terms of field goals. With three goals, he is tied with Dutch legend Jeroen Hertzberger, Argentine veteran Agustin Mazzilli, Germany’s Marco Miltkau and Australia’s Tim Brand. If one counts both field goals and penalty corners, he is the joint third-highest scorer in the tournament so far.



It’s not just about the goals, though. Upadhyay’s positioning sense has created space for his teammates and he has played the role of a reliable poacher that India has missed in the last few years. What’s been a pleasant surprise is the way he has used his dribbles – intelligently and sparingly, mostly inside the opponent’s 18-yard circle. Instead of being flashy, it’s been a means for him to beat a defender and enter the ‘D’ to either set himself up for a shot, or create opportunities for a teammate. “I haven’t changed my style much. But now, I am doing just what my coaches want me to do,” Upadhyay says. “I have realised that structure is important, so you need to play according to that.”



Sunil spots another big change. “He’s fearless. I think after the Champions Trophy snub, he realised there’s nothing to lose so he is playing with a lot of freedom. Earlier, he looked a bit afraid on the pitch,” Sunil says.



Fear, in fact, has been a constant companion for the boy from Varanasi, whose career almost ended before it even began. In 2008, reporters from a news channel posed as agents and offered the then secretary of Indian Hockey Federation, K Jothikumaran, a sponsorship deal if they selected a player of their choice in the team. Upadhyay, one of the finest young players in the country back then, was used as a bait and Jothikumaran fell for it.



As a fallout of the sting, Jothikumaran was sacked from the federation and IHF disbanded, but it also ruined Upadhyay’s reputation and he was sidelined from the national programme. The incident affected him so much that Upadhyay considered quitting hockey, just at the age of 17. If not for his skills and willingness to work hard relentlessly, he would have never returned into the fold.



Dhanraj Pillay got him a contract with Air India in 2010, where he began picking up the pieces. Four years later, former India captain Tushar Khandker helped him get a job at BPCL and around the same time, Upadhyay was picked for Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League.



With the money he earned in the HIL, Upadhyay built a three-storey house for his family in Varanasi. And the form he was in helped him reconstruct his career.



Upadhyay became a regular at the national camps but was shunted in and out of the squad. It wasn’t because of lack of effort – Upadhyay has always been one of the top performers during training. His yo-yo score of 23 is a testimony to his fitness. He would score goals and glide past defenders in practice as if they didn’t exist.



Big-stage fright



But in match situations, he wasn’t able to reproduce the same form – mainly because of his habit to go overboard; partially because of big-stage fright and eagerness to impress the coach. The inconsistent performances meant his place in the team was never certain. A little more than a year ago, when his close friend and former teammate Devendra Walmiki was dropped from the squad without any notice, Upadhyay is believed to have confessed to a teammate that he feared he would be remembered as a player who was a part of all camps but never part of something big.



Those fears nearly came true when he was dropped for the Champions Trophy. But fortune smiled on a player who has perennially remained luckless.



At Breda, one of India’s best performances in recent times, Upadhyay stood out – not by showing off his dribbling skills but by adopting simplicity. Making fewer errors has improved his on-field confidence and the knack of being at the right place at the right time – which he seems to have developed recently – has added another dimension to his game.



That ability could come in handy against a team like Holland, who will most likely be India’s opponents in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Dutch are unlikely to give India as many opportunities as South Africa or Canada. Upadhyay’s kamartod dribbles and goal-poaching abilities could be key in unlocking their compact defence.



