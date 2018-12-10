Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have switched back into “Hockey mode” ahead of their 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup quarter-final on Wednesday after some down-time over the past few days in Bhubaneswar.





The 2010 and 2014 World Cup winners saw the sights in Bhubaneswar over the weekend, visiting the Konark Sun Temple and Puri Beach after defeating China 11-0 on Friday night.



The world number one Kookaburras had already booked their quarter-final spot before Friday’s win, and will play either China or France in the last eight from 10:30pm AEDT on Wednesday LIVE on Fox Sports 503.



Australia also visited the World Cup Fan Village on Saturday night where they had some fun, meeting with local fans and dancing with the tournament mascot Olly.



Kookaburras co-captain Aran Zalewski said: “We’ve gone straight through to the quarter-finals which was the main goal coming in.



“We’ve enjoyed a break, before we knuckle down and improve on the areas we need to.”



Reflecting on Friday’s emphatic win over world number 17 China, Zalewski highlighted the side’s clinical finishing.



Australia only had 17 shots in the game, but ended with 11 goals, representing an excellent conversion rate.



“It’s not very often you score 11 goals in a match,” Zalewski said.



“The boys are pretty happy. We were pretty clinical in the circle.



“China have been a difficult opponent all tournament, they drew with England and Ireland. They were hard to break down early but we were very clinical which we were happy about.”



Kookaburras forward Tim Brand, who scored two goals against the Chinese, echoed Zalewski’s thoughts.



“We were very clinical in front of the goals,” Brand said.



“Our boys put in a good effort and ran hard. We didn’t take it easy in this last pool game.



“We knew it was going to be hard. We were very clinical in front of goals and put them away early.”



Australia will get together as a team and watch the crossover match between France and China on Monday night at the team hotel where they will learn their quarter-final opponent.



Forward Trent Mitton will play his 150th match for the Kookaburras in Wednesday’s quarter-final.



Hockey Australia media release