BELGIUM are one of the hockey powerhouses but unfortunately, they have not won any major silverware.





But the Red Lions’ captain Thomas Briels is hoping their jinx will end at the ongoing World Cup in Bhubaneswar.



“Belgium have been active in hockey for more than a century but we just don’t have the luck to win tournaments,” lamented Briels.



“We’ve fought hard against the world’s top teams but tend to be unlucky when it comes to the semi-finals or finals.



“Last year we had a good chance to win our first European championship title as we took a 2-0 lead against Holland but blew the chance and lost 4-2. It was disheartening.



“But we hope to end our jinx here. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll play well in the knockout stage,” he said.



World No. 3 Belgium have featured in the European Championships since 1970 and finished runners-up twice in Boon, Belgium, in 2013 and in Amstelveen, Holland, last year.



In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, Belgium reached their first-ever final but sadly, they lost 4-2 to Argentina, who won their first gold.



Belgium also failed to win the Champions Trophy when they finished fifth in Breda, Holland, in July.



Belgium are making their sixth appearance in the World Cup and their best placing was fifth in The Hague, Holland, four years ago.



They finished runners-up in Group C behind champions India with seven points.



They edged Canada 2-1 and drew 2-2 with India before outplaying South Africa 5-1.



In the second round, Belgium are expected to play the third-ranked team in Group D.



“We’ve played some really good hockey but we’re not that consistent, so we have some work to do and hope to play better in the next round,” added Briels.



The Star of Malaysia