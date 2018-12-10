Powerhouse has it easy against Malaysia | Dutch, Pakistan qualify for cross-overs



Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





Germany’s Mats Grambusch (white) and Malaysia’s Azuan Hasan vie for the ball. PTI



GERMANY played “catch me if you can” with Malaysia, unintentionally obviously, while the Netherlands did the tango with Pakistan, before both the European giants sealed comfortable wins in their final pool matches.





With top spot sealed, Germany had no reason to fret over their final pool match. Malaysia had to win or even draw to get into contention for the knockouts. But Malaysia were slow to start, and Germany hit the ground running. They were 3-0 up by the 18th minute. But then they took their foot off the pedal and let Malaysia catch up with two quick penalty corner goals. They raised their level again and regained the three-goal lead. They got another wakeup call in the 42nd minute when Razie Rahim got his second penalty corner goal. That was enough for the Germans who didn’t let up again before getting another goal near the end for a 5-3 win.



Needing a win or a draw to finish second in the pool, the Dutch had a perfect start by making it 1-0 in the seventh minute. Pakistan had to get a draw to ensure the third-place finish. With Malaysia’s goal difference negative nine, even a loss by seven goals would have ensured Pakistan them a place in the knockouts. But Pakistan were going for a win. They were looking to attack but without much planning or structure in their game. Their chaotic style got the Dutch to lose their focus and they matched Pakistan step for step in a frenzied first half. Umar Bhutta’s ninth-minute equaliser only made the Dutch more nervous.



But the second half was mostly about the Dutch. The late goal before the halftime whistle had settled the nerves. The Dutch ended up scoring three more for a 5-1 win, but from Pakistan’s perspective, it was a margin that kept them in the tournament. Pakistan will play Belgium on Tuesday. The winner of that match will play Germany. The Dutch will take on Canada on Tuesday, and that match’s winner will face India in the quarterfinals on Thursday.



