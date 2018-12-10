By Aftar Singh





Eyes on the ball: Malaysia’s Fitri Saari (left) in action against Germany’s Dan Nguyen during the Group D match at the Kalinga Stadium yesterday.



MALAYSIA’S World Cup campaign is all over after losing 3-5 to Germany in the do-or-die Group D match at the Kalinga Stadium.





Malaysia finished last in the group with just one point from three matches and once again, they are expected to finish as the wooden spoonist in the 16-team competition.



Four years ago, they finished last in the 12-nation tournament in The Hague, Holland.



The Germans are through to the quarter-finals after maintaining a 100% record.



The Germans edged Pakistan 1-0 in the first match before they outplayed Holland 4-1.



In yesterday’s match, Timm Herzbruch scored a brace for Germany in the second and 59th minutes while Christopher Ruhr also delivered a double in the 14th and 18th.



Marco Miltkau scored the other goal for Germany in the 39th minute.



Malaysia were trailing 3-0 before they fought back to narrow the deficit.



Malaysia scored all their goals through penalty corners via Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim, who netted two in the 26th and 42nd minutes, while Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor also scored from a penalty corner set-piece in the 28th.



The Star of Malaysia