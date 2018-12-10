By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR, India: Malaysia fought bravely but looked set for an early exit in the World Cup as Germany beat them 5-3 in Group D today.





For Malaysia to qualify for the next round, Pakistan must lose to the Netherlands by eight goals, which is next to impossible.



The Malaysian Tigers had a nightmarish start when Timm Herzbruch scored off their first penalty corner in the second minute.



And the only moment where Malaysia came alive in the first quarter was when Fitri Saari charged in and won a penalty corner, but Razie Rahim's low drag in the 11th minute went wide.



The Germans were not only looking for a win, but for many goals as well and in the 14th minute, Christopher Ruhr was given acres of space to unleash a reverse stick shot which beat goalkeeper S. Kumar on his top right corner.



It looked like it was all over for Malaysia in the 18th minute, when an unmarked Ruhr took his time to slot the ball in for their third goal.



Malaysia wasted two penalty corners before Razie Rahim made the third successful in the 26th minute, and the come-back started.



The fight was on, and Malaysia took the game to the Germans and won their fourth penalty corner in the 28th minute.



This time, Malaysia's set piece worked wonders as Razie's pass to the goalkeeper's left was deflected high into the net by Nabil Fiqri and it was 2-3.



As Malaysia started to fight for possession, they also easily gave away the ball to the Germans and in the 39th minute, Marco Miltkau made it 4-2 with an easy looking field attempt.



Malaysia narrowed the gap yet again to 3-4 when Razie scored his brace in the 42nd minute.



But with four minutes left, Malaysia lost two players to cards — green for Firhan Ashaari and yellow for Marhan Jalil.



Germany scored their fifth in the 59th minute, when Timm was again on target.



New Straits Times