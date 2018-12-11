



GILBERT, Ariz. - Linnea Gonzales, senior forward from the University of Maryland, has been named the 2018 Longstreth/NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year.





Last week, Gonzales was named the 2018 Longstreth/NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Player of the Year after her outstanding season with the Terrapins, who earned a share of this year's Big Ten regular-season championship and were outright winners of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament Championship. Gonzales was also named Longstreth/NFHCA Division I First-Team All-American this year, her second All-American honor, as well as collecting Longstreth/NFHCA Division I Mid-Atlantic All-Region First-Team honors.



The 2018 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year led her team with 14 goals and five assists. This year, Gonzales was also named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and was a unanimous selection for All-Big Ten First-Team honors. She led a Maryland team that finished the season 22-3 and garnered a second-straight trip to the NCAA National Championship game where they finished runners-up.



Gonzales has started all 94 games in her career at the University of Maryland and will finish her career with 43 goals and 13 assists. She helped the Terrapins to two Big Ten tournament titles, three Big Ten regular-season titles, four trips to the NCAA Championship Tournament and two appearances in the NCAA Championship final.



