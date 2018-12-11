



Former champions Dundee Wanderers stole a march on present incumbents Clydesdale Western with a 6-3 win in the final encounter of the day, elsewhere there was a double victory for Grove Menzieshill to keep them in touch at the top.





Susie Gilman put Western ahead in the first minute, but thereafter in the first half it was all Wanderers. Within a minute Millie Skidmore had equalised, Emily Dark added a second and Sophia Free made it 3-1 for the Taysiders, and only minutes gone.



Wanderers added further goals through Free again, Ruth Blaikie and Becky Ward before the interval, Jen Eadie pulled one back for Western, and the teams turned round with Wanderers 6-2 in front.



In the second half Wanderers failed to add to their tally, Eadie did pull one back for Western in 31 minutes, but the points were well and truly on their way to Dundee.



In their opening match Western seemed to be heading for a narrow 4-3 victory until Hillhead`s Wendy Andrews grabbed the equaliser from open play with just over a minute left. Hillhead`s earlier strikes came from Andrews again, Rachel Osborne and Zoe Irvine while Millie Steiger, Jen Eadie, Susie Gilman and Heather Howie were on target for the Glasgow side.



Western then picked up on the scoring front with a 10-0 victory over Edinburgh CALA, here there was a hat-trick for Gilman and two each for Marjery Justice and Bromwyn Shields.



There was no holding Wanderers in their opening game against Edinburgh CALA, they were six up at half-time and finished 7-1 winners. There were two goals each for Wanderers` Emily Dark and Millie Skudmore while Ellie Rutherford got a late consolation for CALA.



The former champions were also a victim of a late Hillhead strike from Wendy Andrews as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the underdogs. Kate Fleming gave the Glasgow side an early lead but penalty corner second phase strikes by Jess Ross and Becky Ward put Wanderers 2-1 in front at the interval.



Then a touch of deja vu, as the minutes ticked away Andrews embarked on a counter attack and proceeded to slip the ball under Carmin Dow for another share of the points.



Watsonians put up stern resistance to Grove Menzieshill, but finally succumbed to a hat-trick of penalty corners by Sam Sangster and a 4-3 reversal. Jamie Lyon got the Taysider`s opener while Watsonians` strikes came from Georgia Jones, Faith Joubert and Anna Cameron.



Grove Menzieshill was more forceful in their second outing with a 7-1 defeat of Grange. Sangster had another hat-trick of penalty corners – her second of the day – Lyon picked up a double while Holly Duval and Ellie Stott got the others.



Elsewhere, Edinburgh University made an immediate impact with a seven goal victory over Grange, there were doubles each for Ella Watt and Bridie Marlow with the others coming from Bethan Mann, Jenny Walls and Ellie Hutcheson.



However, the students failed to capitalise in their second encounter with Watsonians, the contest finished in a 2-2 draw. All the goals came in the first half, Louise Campbell and Marlow put the students into a 2-0 lead, but back came Watsonians through Emily Newlands and Heather Tait to level by the interval, there was no further scoring in the second half.



Scottish Hockey Union media release