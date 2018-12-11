By Elizabeth Mburugu:





USIU’s John Kabuu (left) and Eugene Onyango of Green Sharks in action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



The 2018 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league season was one of the best organised in years.





Unlike previous seasons that were marred with uncertainty inconsistencies, 2018 was well planned.



Butali Sugar Warriors, Telkom, Chase Sailors, Kenyatta University (KU) Titans and Bungoma Farmers were crowned in their respective leagues.



This season also saw the introduction of men and women's Super Leagues.



Chase Sailors and KU Titans, who both made a return to the top tiers, were declared winners in the Super League. The duo had been relegated to form the Super League at the end of the 2017 season.



The men's Premier League title chase was once again a two-horse race between bitter rivals Kenya Police and eventual winners Butali.



It ended on a dramatic note when former champions Police relinquished their crown after losing 2-1 to the sugar millers in their last league tie.



While Police needed a draw to retain their title, Butali had the tougher job; they required to win for them to lift the trophy they lost to Strathmore University Gladiators in 2016.



With 10 minutes remaining and the scores locked at 1-1, the gods of hockey seemed to be favouring Police but turned against them in the 57th minute when Frank Wanangwe scored the winner.



Tied on 60 points, Police surrendered their gong on an inferior goal difference. It was business as usual in the women's Premier League as Telkom won their 21st title on an unbeaten run.



Strathmore finished second while Vikings, who remained winless through the season, finished last and were relegated to the second tier.



Chase Sailors, KU Titans together with KU Vultures and Technical University (men), Mombasa Sports Club, University of Nairobi and Multimedia University (women) had been demoted to form the second tiers.



Bungoma Farmers and Lakers impressed on their debut in competitive hockey.



Farmers won the men's national league while Lakers finished second in the women's Super League.



Eldoret University were also in fine form finishing second behind farmers.



Veteran Jackline Mwangi of Telkom proved that she is still the best goal scorer with 16 goals.



The Standard Digital