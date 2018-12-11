Ben Somerford







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will this week arrive in Australia for a series of venue inspections as preparations ramp up for the inaugural FIH Pro League.





The new FIH Pro League is the world’s first-ever global home-and-away league, pitting nine of the world’s best men’s and women’s teams against each other on a round robin basis from January-June 2019.



The Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos’ eight home matches in the ground-breaking Pro League will be played in Melbourne (Saturday-Sunday 2-3 February), Hobart (Saturday-Sunday 9-10 February), Perth (Saturday 16 February) and Sydney (Saturday 2 March and Saturday-Sunday 16-17 March).



FIH Pro League Manager Mathilde Grenet will visit all four venues as preparations ramp up ahead of the opening game in Melbourne on Saturday 2 February against the Netherlands.



Grenet will visit the Perth Hockey Stadium (Thursday 13 December), followed by Hobart’s Tasmanian Hockey Centre (Saturday 15 December), Melbourne’s State Netball and Hockey Centre (Monday 17 December) and Sydney’s Olympic Park Hockey Centre (Thursday 20 December).



The new Pro League is a revolutionary concept for Hockey which will replace the World League and Champions Trophy.



Some of the world's best international teams will face off weekly around the world before the finals to be played in the Netherlands in late June.



All matches will be televised on FOX SPORTS and tickets are already available in Australia via ticketbooth.com.au.



All matchdays will include both a Kookaburras and Hockeyroos match and with tickets available from $10 per matchday, they represent amazing value.



Series Passes will also be available in cities where there will be multiple matchdays; Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney from $15 per Series Pass, with Series Passes starting from $50 for adults.



The Pro League brings Hockey home, with the eight matchdays representing the next opportunity for Australian fans to watch the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos on home soil against elite opposition.



Australia’s Pro League campaign begins in Melbourne against the Netherlands and Belgium, with the Dutch women’s side currently ranked number one in the world.



In Hobart, the Kookaburras will play Pakistan and the Hockeyroos will face China, before both sides take on highly-ranked Germany.



In Perth, Australia takes on the old foes Great Britain, who are the current women’s Olympic champions.



In Sydney, fans will be treated to three matchdays of action, firstly with the Kookaburras playing Spain and the Hockeyroos against USA, then a fortnight later with both sides facing Argentina – who are the current men’s Olympic champions - and Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.



For ticketing information click here.



Australian Home FIH Pro League Fixtures (all times local):



Saturday 2 February 2019 – State Netball & Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Kookaburras v Netherlands – 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Netherlands – 4:45pm (AEDT)



Sunday 3 February 2019 - State Netball & Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Kookaburras v Belgium – 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Belgium - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Saturday 9 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Pakistan - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v China - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Sunday 10 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Germany - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Saturday 16 February 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Kookaburras v Great Britain - 3:30pm (AWST)

Hockeyroos v Great Britain - 5:15pm (AWST)



Saturday 2 March 2019 – Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Kookaburras v Spain - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v USA - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Saturday 16 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Kookaburras v Argentina - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v Argentina - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Sunday 17 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre, Sydney

Kookaburras v New Zealand - 3pm (AEDT)

Hockeyroos v New Zealand - 4:45pm (AEDT)



Hockey Australia media release