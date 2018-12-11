The Indian dribble might be a passé, but 22-year-old Enrique Gonzalez is bringing it back in fashion. He does it fearlessly and stylishly, no matter where he is on the pitch.



by Mihir Vasavda





Spain's Enrique Gonzalez is a rarity in modern hockey — a player who prefers dribbling the ball over passing.



Amidst the Hulks that are nurtured in world hockey these days, Enrique Gonzalez resembles an ant. He is short and skinny, and glides on the turf wearing a white band to tie his curly, brown hair. But that’s not the only reason he stands out.





The Indian dribble might be a passé, but this 22-year-old is bringing it back in fashion. He does it fearlessly and stylishly, no matter where he is on the pitch. “When I get the ball, the immediate thought is to dribble past the first man,” Gonzalez says. Then the next… and then the one after him. Dribbling isn’t the last resort for him. It’s his first instinct. One that often leaves his coach Frederic Soyez and video analyst Alejandro Iglesias frustrated. “After every match, we show him the moments where he could’ve passed instead of dribbling,” says Iglesias. He flails his both arms in the air helplessly and adds: “But he doesn’t get it.”



Dribbling may not be a dying art. In fact, it can be argued that some of the stuff players do these days is unlike anything we’ve ever seen on a hockey field – like the 3D skills, where they lift the ball in the air and run the length of the pitch without letting it touch the ground. But it is surely turning into a controlled one.



If you’re a coach of a hockey team, there’s just one message for players who like showboating: curb your enthusiasm. Speed and size seem to be more coveted than pure hockey instincts as the biggest challenge that has emerged for trainers across teams is to curb the natural urge of players like Gonzalez and get them to play within the defined structure.



When faced with the choice of having individuals with overall athletic ability – such as height, weight, speed and explosion – over someone who has great instinct but is limited athletically, the former gain precedence. And the pattern that is emerging from the World Cup seems to justify the theory.



It’s not a coincidence that Gonzalez’s Spain, who often sacrificed structure for style, were the first team to be knocked out of the World Cup last week. In their place, France – the tournament’s lowest-ranked team – sneaked into the crossovers by playing smart, disciplined hockey in which the players stuck to their roles without being too flashy or creative.



That’s also a reason why Asian teams have not been able to beat their European counterparts in the eight meetings between the sides from the two continents in the World Cup so far. Glenn Turner, the Australian legend who led the team to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2010 and 2014, says it’s just ‘smarter’ for teams to play that way. “You’ve got to play within a structure because if you don’t, you’ll lose. You’ve seen with the Indian teams in the past – if you are just going to run, you are going to get flogged,” he tells The Indian Express.



One of the reasons for this is the amount of time spent on studying videos of opposition players. Simon Orchard, Turner’s teammate in the World Cup-winning squads, says meetings on matchdays can run into hours as the coaches decode every habit of the rival teams. “There’s too much reliance on video and not a lot on instincts,” he says.



Which is why a player like Germany’s Florian Fuchs chooses to show his creative side only when he is in the attacking third. Fuchs is one of the most expressive players the modern game has seen. His game is all about flair but it’s in a defined zone. The individual skills, he says, can be decisive in the forward line but on any other area of the pitch, there is a greater emphasis to stick to the pre-decided patterns. “Looking at our game, we have a lot of freedom and we have a lot of creativity but it is all within the framework we have developed – a strategic, tactical framework, which gives a broad idea of our game,” he says.



But there’s also a flipside. Orchard says the compulsion to play within a team structure has taken away a lot of individual freedom. It’s a curious case, where even though the overall level of global hockey has seen a rapid spike, there seems to be a serious shortage of individual stars. It can be felt at the World Cup, where apart from drag-flick expert Gonzalo Peillat, no one player has stood out.



Instead, multiple players have contributed to a team’s success, which is true even for India. “The reliance of a lot of coaches is on a team game plan with each player doing their job. You still have a lot of talented players but they are not given the license to be phenomenal,” he argues.



Gonzalez would agree with Orchard. His ability to weave his way past opponents earned him the best player award at the 2016 junior World Cup. In that set-up, Spain’s game-plan was designed around his style. “But now, I have to play as my team wants,” he says. “Even if it means controlling my instinct.”



Indian Express