Admit failure, sack Walsh, says hockey legend

Published on Tuesday, 11 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 55
By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Datuk Poon Foke Loke only had harsh words for the national team that failed to meet their second round target at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.



The team, who lost 5-3 to Germany on Sunday, did not qualify for the playoffs after finishing fourth in Group D with only one point. They were denied by Pakistan, who took third, on goal difference,

“You have to admit that you have failed. Now, you need to explain the reasons of it.

“You can’t keep saying that the team played well. What I am saying is stop giving excuses,” said Foke Look, who was part of the national team that finished fourth at the KL World Cup in 1975.

Foke Loke added that national coach Roelant Oltmans must now focus on development aspects in the quest of producing quality players.

He also proposed the sacking of Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) technical director Terry Walsh, who he feels has not done much in the last three years.

Asked whether the drastic action would affect the team’s preparations for next year’s 2020 Olympics qualifying campaign, Foke Loke said it has to be done.

“So many opportunities were given to them to improve things. We must start taking risks,” he added.

New Straits Times

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

