



GERMANY were not jumping for joy despite maintaining a 100% re­­cord in all three Group D matches.





They qualify directly for the quarter-finals as group champions after defeating Pakistan 1-0, outplaying Holland 4-1 and defeating Malaysia 5-3.



Two-time world champions Germany will face the winners of the second round match between Belgium and Pakistan in the last eight on Dec 13.



Germany coach Stefan Kermas even said he was unhappy with his team’s performance against Malay­sia on Sunday.



“Our defence was too shaky as we conceded three of the eight penalty corners Malaysia had in the match.



“We took it easy after leading 3-0 and conceded two goals in just two minutes. Letting in three goals in a match is not good. Our performance was way off from our best.



“It was a good lesson for us as from now we need to play better if we want to progress further in the World Cup,” said Kermas.



Kermas said that they are two stages in the World Cup. One is the group stage and then it is the knockout challenge.



“The real test starts in the knockout stage. If you don’t play at 100% in the quarter-finals then your are in real trouble,” said Kermas.



“We have not play to our true form and I believe that Australia are the team who have played to their real form and they can play well in any situation.



“I have experienced players who can play a good match. We have to regroup ourselves and be better prepared for our quarter-final match.



German captain Martin Haner, (pic) who marshalls the defence, said that the match against Malaysia was an eye opener for them.



“Our defence struggled against Malaysia as we gave away eight penalty corners and they scored three.



“We need to rectify the mistakes we made against Malaysia and play a tight marking game in the quarter-finals,” said Haner, who is doctor by profession.



The Star of Malaysia