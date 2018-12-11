Ben Somerford







Kookaburras forward Trent Mitton says playing his 150th cap for his country in a World Cup quarter-final is “pretty special” having missed selection in both 2010 and 2014.





Mitton, who turned 28 late last month, will bring up the milestone in Thursday morning’s knockout clash with world number 20 France from 12:30am (AEDT) live on FOX SPORTS 503.



France defeated China 1-0 in Monday’s crossover match for a spot in the quarters against world number one Australia.



The Western Australian debuted for his country back in May 2010 against Egypt at the Azlan Shah Cup as a teenager, following in the footsteps of his father Grant and grandfather Don who both represented Australia.



He’s since won three Commonwealth Games gold medals and three Champions Trophy titles but had never competed at a World Cup or Olympics until this tournament.



Mitton’s father Grant was actually part of Australia’s 1986 World Cup-winning side and Trent is eyeing off his own slice of history.



“I’m incredibly happy and proud to be able to play my 150th game,” Mitton said.



“There were certainly times where I thought I wouldn’t get close to this milestone, mainly through repeated non-selections earlier in my career.



“Being able to play the 150th in a World Cup quarter final is pretty special as well. It will be a big game and the crowd will be huge.”



Mitton reflected on the numerous highlights of his career to date.



“Some of the best moments in my career to date would have to be the three Champions Trophy wins I’ve played in 2012, 2016 and 2018,” he said.



“And the three Commonwealth Games gold medals. This year’s Games on the Gold Coast were particularly special.



“Also I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play a fair few of those games with some of the best players our game has ever seen in Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles. “



The Australian team got together on Monday night to watch the France-China match as a group at the team hotel.



The side defeated China 11-0 in their final pool game on Friday night to complete a perfect group stage with three wins from three games and Mitton said the mood was positive.



“On the World Cup so far I think our team is going really well and there is a good feeling around the group,” Mitton said.



“We are looking forward to getting to the business end of the tournament which starts on Wednesday with our quarter-final.”



The Kookaburras play France from 12:30am AEDT on Thursday morning. The match is live on FOX SPORTS 503 or kayosports.com.au. Follow @Kookaburras on Twitter for regular updates.



Australia v France

Thursday 13 December, 12:30am AEDT



Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar



LIVE on FOX SPORTS 503 & kayosports.com.au



Follow @Kookaburras on Twitter for updates



Kookaburras’ 18-member team for the World Cup

Athlete (City, State)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Timothy Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release