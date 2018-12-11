



LAHORE: Pakistan, third in Pool D, take on Belgium, second in Pool C, in the cross over for a quarterfinal place in Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on Tuesday (today). The two sides have reached this stage in contrasting fashion. While the Green-Shirts sneaked in with only one point from the three pool games, edging out Malaysia on goal difference. The Red Lions were unlucky not to qualify for the quarterfinals directly, missing out only on goal difference. Belgium had won two and drew one with India, who topped the pool because of the better goal difference.

Surprisingly, Pakistan and Belgium have played against each other just twice in the World Cup with Pakistan winning 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002. Currently ranked three in the world, Belgium were a non-entity on the international hockey circuit only a few years back, and quite a few times even failed to qualify for the World Cup and the Olympics. Their mercurial rise in a very short time is simply amazing. Belgium’s best positions at the top international title events have arrived in recent times: second position at 2016 Olympics, fifth position at World Cup 2014, second position at Euro Hockey Nations Championships in 2013 and 2017 and second position at Junior World Cup in 2016.





At Bhubaneswar, the Red Lions are serious medal contenders and remain so after the pool stage. Pakistan had started well, going down 0-1 to Germany. Next, they had a hard fought 1-1 draw with Malaysia. In the last pool game, they were outplayed by the Dutch 1-5. In the second half, most of the time, Pakistan appeared at a loss for ideas. All this means, Pakistan will have to play out of their skin to make it to the quarterfinals; needing to overcome an in form side ranked 10 places above them.



