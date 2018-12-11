

France and England made it through to the last eight of the World Cup in India as they produced strong performances to beat China and New Zealand well despite the close nature of the scorelines.





For France, it continues the tournament lowest ranked side’s epic journey in what is their first World Cup since 1990.



The match remained scoreless up to half-time although France certainly had the better chances with Blaise Rogeau twice going close and Etienne Tynevez hitting the left post of the China goal with an angled deflection. China, for their part, did not muster a single shot before the break.



Les Bleus finally broke the deadlock thanks to a touch from Nicolas Clemont, who guided Maximilien Branicki’s cross-shot into the China goal after Viktor Lockwood’s excellent run along the left baseline.



China responded immediately by winning a penalty corner, but the attempt on goal from Du Talake was deemed dangerous after hitting France defender Victor Charlet on the knee.



China had two penalty corner opportunities to pull themselves level in the final quarter, but it was not to be. France were into the quarter-finals, much to the delight of Head Coach Jeroen Delmee.



“I’m really happy with the performance”, said former Netherlands international Delmee. “Offensively we did very well, but just failed to score [goals] two and three, and we were a bit unlucky also with the ball hitting the post, but the most important thing for us is to win. To be ranked number 20 and to reach the top eight is an amazing achievement for the team.”



Looking ahead to a quarter-final meeting against title holders Australia, Delmee said: “Now we have another big opponent. We beat the Olympic champion and maybe we can beat the world champion, but it may be a different story. We will prepare as best we can and hopefully we can perform another very good match with our team.”



For England, they looked the more composed side throughout their 2-0 victory over the Blacksticks.



They took the lead in the second quarter thanks to a close-range finish from Will Calnan, although the undisputed architect was Phil Roper, who escaped his marker before bursting into the circle and coolly lifting the ball over Joyce for Calnan to force home at the back post.



In the third quarter, a penalty corner from Adam Dixon rattled the right post before Luke Taylor smashed home the follow-up to put England firmly in control of the match.



When asked about how it feels to reach the last eight of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, Wimbledon’s Phil Roper said: “It feels absolutely amazing. This was a really tough game again. We’re starting to build some momentum. First a really good performance against Ireland and now a pretty good performance against the Kiwis who are a really, really tough side. We’re delighted to come away with a clean sheet and score a couple of good goals.”



Looking ahead to the match-up against Argentina, Roper was cautiously optimistic. “Obviously they’re a really good team, but we’re very excited”, said Roper, who today wore the captain’s armband.



“As I said, we’ve built a momentum. We’ve played two games while they’ve been resting so maybe we’re building something. It will be a tough game but we’re starting something and we’re really enjoying it.”



The second day of crossover games on Tuesday sees Belgium face Pakistan and the Netherlands taking on Canada.



