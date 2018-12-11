By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: England skipper and goalkeeper George Pinner made some great saves against New Zealand on Monday to take his team into the quarter-finals of the World Cup against Argentina here in India.





England beat the Kiwis 2-0 with goals from Will Calnan (25th) and Luke Taylor (44th).



Calnan, who was named as the man-of-the-match, said: "It was team effort which won us the day and now we are looking forward to playing in the quarter-finals.



"I'm not going to think about Argentina at this moment because I just want to enjoy this victory.



"After a day's rest we will start preparing for them," said Pinner.



England coach Danny Kerry has analysed Argentina: "They play a simple but effective game by building up patiently and coming from the flanks.



"We will play our own style, and not get into their game."



In another crosssover match, World No 20 France beat 17th-ranked China 1-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.



France scored off Timothee Clement in the 36th minute and will now play with defending champions Australia in the last eight.



New Straits Times