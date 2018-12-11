

England celebrate one of their two goals against the Black Sticks. FIH



The Black Sticks men's bid for the Hockey World Cup has ended with a whimper in the first knockout round.





New Zealand were defeated 2-0 by England in the crossover playoff on Monday (Tuesday NZ Time) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, finishing the tournament with a 1-1-2 record.



The result, which will see them finish between ninth and 12th, adds another line to the Black Sticks men's mediocre history at the World Cup. New Zealand have not finished higher than seventh (1973, 1975, 1982 and 2014) and have failed to qualify for four of the 14 editions (1971, 1978, 1990, 1994).



The Black Sticks fell behind in the 25th minute when Will Calnan scored with a field goal, then were effectively put away when Luke Taylor scored from a penalty corner after the initial shot bounced off the post just before the end of the third period.



Goalkeeper Richard Joyce kept New Zealand in the match through the first three periods with some great saves, while Stephen Jenness and Nick Ross had the Black Sticks' best chances in front of goal but were held out by England's George Pinner. The Black Sticks pulled Joyce with 10 minutes to play for an extra attacker but England were able to control possession, slow the game down and hold out New Zealand.



England dominated in most aspects, out-shooting them 8-5, having 16 circle entries to five and earning four penalty corners to one. For the fourth straight match, New Zealand's pass accuracy dipped below their opponents'.



New Zealand are now 0-4 against England at World Cups, outscored 10-4.



The Black Sticks defeated France 2-1, lost to World No 2 Argentina 3-0 and drew 2-2 with Spain to finish third in Pool A, before the knockout phase.



England 2 (Will Calnan 25', Luke Taylor 44') New Zealand 0. 1Q: 0-0, HT: 1-0, 3Q: 2-0



