



2019 will see the start of the first Hockey New Zealand Coach Developer Pilot. Aligned with the Sport New Zealand Coach Developer model, Coach Developer focuses on building a network of developers to enhance the quality of support and opportunities for coaches.





To prepare for the start of the pilot, HNZ led a design workshop at the start of this month, engaging with Auckland, Counties Manukau, and North Harbour Associations as well as leaders in the coach and official development space nationwide. Facilitated by Master Coach Developer Pat Barwick, the workshop included valuable input from New Zealand Football Coach Development Manager Steven Dillon, Sport New Zealand Partnership Manager Richard Skelly, and each of the attendees.



Funding for the one year pilot has been secured through Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).



Feedback from the pilot will provide critical insights to inform and support the development of the Hockey New Zealand Coach Developer Model and Coaching Framework for the future.



*Featured in the above image is Kelly Hudson (Tauranga Hockey Officiating Development Officer and International Umpire), Tina Bell-Kake (Counties Manukau General Manager), Richard Skelly (Sport New Zealand Partnership Manager) and Simon Brill (HNZ Performance Coaching Manager), in a group breakout session at the Coach Developer workshop



Hockey New Zealand Media release