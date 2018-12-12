By VICTOR OTIENO





Lakers hockey club players pose with Kisumu County governor Anyang' Nyong'o at his office on December 11, 2018. Lakers have been promoted to KHU Premier League for the 2019 season. PHOTO | VICTOR OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kisumu County government on Tuesday hosted Lakers hockey club following their promotion to the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League.





Lakers clinched a ticket to next year’s KHU’s league after finishing second with in women’s Super League behind Kenyatta University. They finished the season with 22 points, three behind division’s winners, KU.



Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o directed the county’s executive committee member in charge of sports Archie Alai to refurbish the Jomo Kenyatta Sports grounds’ hockey pitch, Lakers’ home ground.



Lakers have been hosting their home matches at either Simba Club or Kisumu Day as the Jomo Kenyatta turf is in poor state.



Alai also promised the team county government’s support challenging them to make history by winning the national league in their debut season. “We will chip in as a county where we can. I challenge you to bring the trophy back home at the end of the season,” she said.



Lakers was formed in 2017 and made their debut in the second division this year. The team comprises of 20 players and five officials.



Team manager John Paul Otieno says that they are targeting the indomitable Telkom’s scalp next season. "We were under dogs in the Super League but we finished second. Our target in the premier league is to deal with Telkom which has dominated the competition,” he said.



Lakers becomes the second women's hockey team in the lakeside city after the defunct Chelsea that was disbanded in 2000.



