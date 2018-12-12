Ben Somerford



The inaugural Australian Indoor Masters Challenge will get underway later this week at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena from Friday 14 December to Sunday 16 December.





The tournament will be fought out between 24 teams across five different divisions and will be a selection opportunity for the 2019 Masters Indoor Hockey World Cup.



It is the first-ever Indoor Masters Challenge with a view to the first-ever Masters Indoor Hockey World Cup under the World Masters Hockey umbrella, to be played in Hong Kong from 14-17 February.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier: “We’re thrilled to have Goulburn host the 2019 Australian Indoor Hockey Festival once again, having done an outstanding job in 2018.



“We also thank Destination NSW for their support as we move into the fourth year of our five-year agreement to play the Festival in the state.



“The Masters Indoor Challenge will be eagerly contested as it will act as trial for the Masters Indoor World Cup to be played in Hong Kong early next year.”



The five divisions for the Indoor Masters Challenge are the Men’s Masters 40+, Men’s Masters 50+ Combined, Women’s Masters 40+, Women’s Masters 50+ and Women’s Masters 60+.



There will be six teams and 18 matches in the Men’s Masters 40+ and 50+ division, where games will be combined but with two divisional winners, with participating teams being Melbourne United 40+, Nepean 40+, New England 40+, Canberra 50+, Canberra Senators 50+ and Carbine 50+.



There will be eight teams and 20 matches in the Women’s Masters 40+ division played between Not Really 40, Gang Gang 2, St Pat’s, Gang Gang 1, Sydney East, Parkes, Sydney Strikers and Strikers.



There will be five teams and 13 matches in the Women’s Masters 50+ division played between Sydney Strikers, Western, Gang Gang 1, Gang Gang 2 and Jaffa's.



There will be five teams and 13 matches in the Women’s Masters 60+ division played between Goulburn Hockey Association, the Chillies, Sydney Strikers, the Pips and NWSHA.



The Indoor Masters Challenge represents the first part of the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in Goulburn which includes five further divisions to be played throughout January.



The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions.



Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Hockey Australia media release