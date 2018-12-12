



SANTIAGO, Chile – On Sunday, members of the U.S. Men’s National Team touched down in Santiago, Chile for one final training week and competition of 2018. The week-long tour contains multiple practices and fitness testing, as well as five unofficial sanctioned games against Chile’s Men’s National Team and the Mendoza Provincial Team.





Making the trip to Chile, were some first-time names to the USMNT. Seven are currently rostered on the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Training Squad while two are on the U-19 USMNT training squad. Another two athletes, Darian Isla Rodriguez (Miami, Fla.) and Daan Wisselink (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), have been added to the roster to gain some valuable international experience.



“This tour in Chile is a great opportunity to see some different people in action,” noted Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “It will be a great learning moment for this very young squad.”



U.S. Men’s National Team Chile Tour Roster

Kevin Barber (Camarillo, Calif.), Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Julian Croonenberghs (Tervuren, Belgium), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Darian Isla Rodriguez (Miami, Fla.), JaJa Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Eric Velge (Brussels, Belgium), Daan Wisselink (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)



Chile Tour Games:

Wednesday, December 12 USA vs. Chile 6:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 13 USA vs. Mendoza 6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 15 USA vs. Chile 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 17 USA vs. Mendoza 3:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 18 USA vs. Chile 9:00 a.m. ET



Being unofficial sanctioned matches, no games will be live streamed.



USFHA media release