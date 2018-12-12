By Aftar Singh







BHUBANESWAR (India): Two-time World Cup champion Glenn Turner of Australia predicts India to be genuine title contenders in the World Cup.





The 34-year-old Turner has been impressed with India’s progress in the ongoing World Cup and believed the hosts were not afraid of playing any team in the world.



“India have great players. They are fast, fit and very skilful. They have improved, thanks to all the exposure in the Hockey India League,” said Turner, who is in India for the World Cup.



Turner was a member of the Australian team who won the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi and 2014 World Cup in The Hague, Holland.



He added that the Indian team were much more structured and make better decisions on the pitch.



“They also have the ability to play well under pressure and are fast on counter attacks,” he said.



Turner was also impressed with the performance of defender Har­manpreet Singh as he felt that he has not only marshalled the defence solidly but also delivered goals in all the three group matches.



“To me, he has all the traits to be hailed the world’s best player,” he added.



World No. 5 India have qualified for the quarter-finals as group champions and face the winners of the second-round match between Holland and Canada.



They topped their group with impressive wins over South Africa (5-0), Canada (5-1) and drew 2-2 against world No. 3 Belgium.



India have won the Olympic Games gold medal eight times but won the World Cup only once in Kuala Lumpur in 1975.



Former India national coach V. Baskaran put his money on India to reach the final.



“They have tremendous home crowd support but they need to be cautious and keep their focus throughout the match.



“India players learned a bitter lesson against Malaysia in the semi-finals of the Asian Games (in August). They allowed Malaysia to equalise in the last two minutes of the match,” said Baskaran.



“The match ended in a 2-2 draw and India lost 7-6 in the penalty shootout,” said Baskaran, who was the captain of the India team who won the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold.



The Star of Malaysia