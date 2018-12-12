Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India - Netherlands at men's World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 12 December 2018
India and The Netherlands are bracing up for the much awaited Quarterfinal of the 14th World Cup being staged amidst much fanfare at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Odisha, India.



The past history between the two nations -- whose world ranking do not separate them much apart - is not that for India. India did not any show any win over their quarterfinal rival. Except one draw, which is final of the 1973 World Cup which was decided through penalty strokes) India has lost all other five times they met. The margin of defeat increasing all the time.

India did not meet The Netherlands in the last two World Cup held in Delhi and The Hague.

1973 India drew 2-2
1981 India lost 3-4
1990 India lost 3-5
1994 India lost 2-4
1998 India lost 0-5
2006 India lost 1-6

Its five loses of out of six with one draw for India.

