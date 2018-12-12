By Aftar Singh



BHUBANESWAR (India): There is one name hockey fans must remember – Timothee Clement.





He is only 18 but he has made France proud by helping his side reach the hockey World Cup quarter-finals in Bhubaneswar, India.



World No. 20 France, the lowest ranked team in the World Cup, edged world No. 17 China 1-0 in the second round match at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday night.



And it was the forward Cle­ment, who scored the all important goal in the 36th minute of the match.



France, who are featuring in the World Cup after a 28-year hiatus, face reigning world champions and Group B winners Australia in today’s quarter-finals.



Clement was thrilled to be the hero of his team in only his ninth international cap for his country.



“I do not have international exposure but that did not stop me from scoring the winning goal to help France reach the quarters,” said Clement, who is waiting to enrol himself in a college soon.



“We’ve a one-day break before we face Australia. They are the world’s best but we’re enjoying a good run here.



“We stunned world No. 2 and Olympic Games champions Argentina 5-3 in the group match last week. Anything is possible,” he added.



He scored a goal to help France draw 1-1 with Spain in a group match.



France coach Jeroen Delmee was happy with the team’s fairy tale run.



“I thank Clement for scoring the solitary goal. To be ranked number 20 in the world and to reach the top eight is an amazing achievement for the team,” said Delmee.



Meanwhile, world No. 7 Eng­land reached the quarter-finals after defeating New Zealand 2-0 in the second round match on Monday.



Will Calnan gave England the lead in the 25th minute before Luke Taylor sealed the deal in the 44th minute.



England will take on Argentina in the quarter-finals today.



The Star of Malaysia