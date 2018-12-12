

England at the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup



England are now through to the Quarter Finals of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, and our next fixture has been confirmed as:





England vs Argentina

Wednesday 12 December

11:15am UK time



The winner will face the victor of Germany's match against either Belgium or Pakistan.



The sides have played eight times in World Cups, with England winning three, Argentina victorious twice, and three draws. In the last encounter, Argentina won bronze at the 2014 event in The Hague. England's last win was in 1986 in London.



England are playing their 88th match in World Cup history, having won 41 of those games, scoring 163 goals. Argetina have won 32 out of 84, scoring 142 goals along the way.



Penalty corner king Gonzalo Peillat is among the event's top scorers with four goals to his name. Agustin Mazzilli has three field goals. England's Liam Ansell and Mark Gleghorne each have two. Six different players have scored for England, while four have netted for the Latin Americans.



England's Michael Hoare is aiming for his 100th England cap, while Harry Martin is set to reach 199 combined England and GB appearances. Barry Middleton approaches his 430th cap. The world record stands at 453 for Holland's Teun de Nooijer.



Since last summer the teams have met three teams, most recently a 1-1 draw at the Sultan Azlan Shah trophy. In last year's Hockey World League Finals at the same venue Argentina won 2-2, while they drew 3-3 in London at the Hockey World League Semi Finals.



The game will be live on BT Sport.



England Hockey Board Media release