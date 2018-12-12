World number four Netherlands end Canada’s World Cup dreams with 5-0 defeat







Canada’s gritty pool-play performances against Belgium and South Africa were enough to secure a bid into the crossover stage of the 2018 Hockey World Cup. The Netherlands dropped a group match to Germany setting up a Tuesday night date between the Orange and Red in Bhubaneswar.





In the end, the number four ranked Dutch we’re simply too strong for the Canadians as they rolled to a 5-0 victory. David Carter put on a tremendous display in the Canadian net, keeping the Dutch at bay in the first quarter including a diving save off his mask. It was in the first few minutes of the second quarter when the Netherlands took control and never looked back.



Despite a save off a penalty stroke by Carter, the Dutch were able to pot two goals in the second and two goals in the third quarter putting themselves comfortably in the lead. Despite Canada’s efforts to foray into the Dutch circle, the Red Caribou had nothing to show for it after 60 minutes.



For Canada, their defensive unit of Scott Tupper, Gordon Johnston, Richard Hildreth and John Smythe with Carter in net stood tall, taking the Dutch pressure and dispatching of it. The Orange were just too much for Canada in the end as they were able to capitalize on bursts of pressure in the second and third quarters.



Offensively, Canada finishes their World Cup outing by putting up a blank in their final game. It wasn’t without effort as Gabe Ho-Garcia and Jamie Wallace led the attacking unit with chances and scared the Dutch goalkeeper on more than one occasion.



With the win, Netherlands moves forward to challenge India for a spot in the semifinals. That game goes on Thursday. With the loss, the Red Caribou return home finishing 11th at this year’s World Cup. According to the competition plan, Canada will be right back at it in the new year working towards Olympic qualification. Stay tuned for more information about their journey.



Canadian Top Performers:



Jamie Wallace — Every positive attacking chance had Wallace’s fingerprints on it. The 19-year-old led Canada’s attack in tonight’s game and has shown to belong at the top level despite his age.



Gordon Johnston — Not always represented in the box score is Gordon Johnston’s superb defensive presence for Team Canada. His awareness, his long balls, his tackles, Johnston is a multi-talented player and put on a terrific performance.



David Carter — Without Carter’s brilliant performance, this game could have been put out of reach early. A huge save off a penalty stroke and repeatedly diving for fantastic saves, Carter put on a show worth remembering. With over 15 saves in tonight’ match, Carter was awarded the Player of the Match for a second consecutive game.



Field Hockey Canada media release