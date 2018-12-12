

PHOTO COURTESY: FIH



Pakistan lost 5-0 to Belgium on Tuesday in their cross-over, pre-quarter-final match at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India.





The first period saw Belgium scoring twice in the 10th and 13th minute.



Alexander Hendrickx converted the penalty corner to give Belgium 1-0 lead.





PHOTO COURTESY: FIH



Soon after, Thomas Briels added one more to put Belgium 2-0 up against Pakistan.



In the second period, Cedric Charlier added the third to push Pakistan on the back foot courtesy a field goal.



The third quarter saw one more converted by Belgium as Sebastien Dockier netted in the 35th minute.



However, the Belgian show didn’t end there and Tom Boon’s penalty stroke conversion in the 53rd minute completed Pakistan’s humiliation in the Hockey World Cup.



Belgium will now play the quarter-final of the event, while Pakistan will be packing their bags to leave for home.



Earlier, Pakistan made it to the next round courtesy two defeats and one draw in their Group D.



They lost their first match 1-0 against Germany, drew 1-1 against Malaysia and then lost 5-1 to Netherlands in the last group match.



The Express Tribune