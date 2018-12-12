By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESAR (India): Pakistan became the third Asian hockey team to be eliminated from the World Cup quarter-finals when they were bashed 5-0 by Belgium in a play-off on Monday.





China had lost their play-off 1-0 to France on Sunday, while Malaysia were eliminated in the group stage.



Only India have qualified for the last eight and will play the Netherlands tomorrow.



The Dutch outclassed Canada 5-0 in the playoff. Their goals were scored by Lars Balk (16th), Robbert Kemperman (20th), Thijs van Dam (40th, 58th) and Thierry Brinkman (41st).



The other quarter-finals will see Argentina vs England, Australia vs France, and Germany vs Belgium.



Belgium were ruthlessly sharp as they punished Pakistan's every mistake. The Europeans’ goals came off Alexander Hendrickx (10th), Thomas Briels (13th),



Cedric Charlier (27th), Sebastien Dockier (35th) and Tom Boon (53rd).



China, Pakistan, Canada and New Zealand will play in the 9th-12th classification matches.



New Straits Times