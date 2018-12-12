

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Belgium and the Netherlands joined the World Cup quarter-final part as they swept to comfortable wins over Pakistan, respectively, making it five European sides in the last eight.





Belgium’s 5-0 victory over four-time world champions Pakistan sets up a mouth-watering all-European quarter-final against Pool D winners Germany.



The Olympic silver medallists from Rio 2016 took an early 2-0 lead with Alexander Hendrickx opening the scoring with a low penalty corner before Red Lions captain Thomas Briels completed the simplest of finishes after a wonderful run along the backline from Nicolas de Kerpel.



Cedric Charlier’s speculative cross-shot took a wicked deflection off the stick of Pakistan captain Ammad Butt and flew into the goal to give Belgium a 3-0 lead at half time.

Sebastien Dockier finished off a flowing team move to leave Pakistan with a mountain to climb in the final 25 minutes and Tom Boon completed a 5-0 score-line from the penalty spot in the fourth quarter.



Speaking after the game, KHC Dragons Florent Van Aubel said: “I think we played our best game in the tournament so far. Winning 5-0 and getting into the quarter-finals, I think it’s really good.



“The whole team worked really hard to get there, so it’s really positive. We knew we were going to face Germany or the Netherlands in the next round. It’s Germany. We have to get ready for them. They’re playing really well at the moment, so I expect a tough game.”



The Netherlands, meanwhile, are through to meet India after they beat Canada 5-0. The red caribous were resilient in the first quarter as goalkeeper David Carter – later named Odisha Player of the Match – bravely charged down a shot from Bob de Voogd that crashed against the shot-stopper’s helmet.



The breakthrough arrived in the opening moments of the second period when SV Kampong defender Lars Balk found himself at the other end of the field to smash a blistering first-time effort under the cross-bar.



Carter denied the Dutch a second when he saved a penalty stroke from Jeroen Hertzberger, although the Netherlands did take a 2-0 lead into half-time when Kampong’s Robbert Kemperman guided home a cross-shot from Thijs van Dam.



The Netherlands put some clear water between themselves and the Canadians with a solid display in the third quarter, netting twice to take the score to 4-0. Van Dam scored the third while Kemperman was the creator of the Netherlands’ fourth goal.



He stole possession and danced through the Canadian defence before eliminating goalkeeper Carter with a perfect pass to Thierry Brinkman, who walked the ball over the line to effectively end the contest with quarter to spare.



The scoring was completed in the fourth quarter by van Dam, starting and finishing a rapid counter-attack to give the Netherlands a 5-0 victory.



Speaking after the match, AH&BC Amsterdam man Billy Bakker said: “We wanted to play better against Canada than we played against Pakistan.



“We just looked at the statistics and we had about 30 circle penetrations and we made five goals, so it could be more but we should be proud of this result. We’re very happy and we’re confident for playing the quarter-final against India. It’s lovely. My team gets a lot of energy in front of this big crowd and this enormous stadium so it’s only an advantage for us.”



The low note for the Dutch was seeing Sander de Wijn depart in pain with a hamstring injury.



Wednesday’s games see Argentina take on England while France are the outsiders when they go up against Australia.



Euro Hockey League media release