After 14 days of action that saw 28 lively matches, involving 124 goals and 198 penalty corners, the last eight teams who will figure in the quarterfinal has been identified. In the last two days, the newly introduced cross-over matches involving matches between second and third ranked teams of each pool were staged. Here, the three higher ranked teams - Netherlands, Belgium and England - joined surprise package of Odisha World Cup France to complete the quarterfinal line up.





The crucial knock-out stage commences from today.



On Monday, giant killer France waged a grim battle before Timothee Clement's 36th minute solitary goal settled the issue against China. The Asian team, though went down, did so in full grace.



England thereafter overcame gritty New Zealand with some clinical finish in the striking circle.



On Tuesday, both European giants Belgium and their neighbour The Netherlands sailed smoothly into the quarters. First, Rio silver medallist Belgium struck five unanswered goals againts Pakistan, who finished third in their pool ahead of Malaysia. Pakistan had their chances of scoring in spells but poor finish and excellent goalkeeping by Vincent Vanansch denied anything for the four-time World Cup winning team.



The fouth and last of cross-over was between The Netherlands and Canada. The script went the way the earlier match between European superpower and former giant, was.



Canada kept The Netherlands in tight spot in the entire first quarter, but things changes in the opening seconds of second quarter. Thereafter, forwards of the famed country posted some scintillating goals to keep the scoreboard moving



In fact the three-time World Cup winners sent some strong notice to India when they struck some beautiful goals through open play. thijs van Dam in particular was unstoppable with twin strikes in the 40th and 58th minutes. Lars Balk in the 16th minute, rob Kemperman four inutes later and Thierry Brinkman in the very next minute completed the scoring list.



The four cross over matches generated 13 goals, 30 penalty corners and 2 strokes. A stroke was missed while the other was struck. Out of 30 PCs, a mere two were converted, one apiece by Belgium and The Netherlands.



THE QUARTERFINAL FIXTURES



ARGENTINA VS ENGLAND, 12.12.2018

AUSTRALIA VS FRANCE, 12.12.2018

BELGIUM VS GERMANY, 13.12.2018

INDIA VS THE NETHERLANDS, 13.12.2018



