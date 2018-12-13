OLIVIA CALDWELL





gemflynn We are excited to announce the arrival of our daughter, Charlotte Rose McCaw. Thank you for the love and blessings we have received, our hearts are so full



The parents were proud as punch, saying they were "excited" to announce the arrival and "our hearts are so full".



The former All Blacks rugby captain and former Black Stick hockey player announced the pregnancy in July via Gemma McCaw's instagram account.



Charlotte's arrival was announced on the day of the New Zealand Rugby Awards in Auckland, and one day ahead of a press conference called for All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to outline his future.



Charlotte's arrival was announced by Gemma on Instagram and Richie on Facebook, with a picture of three hands, clutching each other.



"We are excited to announce the arrival of our daughter, Charlotte Rose McCaw. Thank you for the love and blessings we have received, our hearts are so full," it said.



Within minutes they were flooded by thousands of likes, and many comments, among them New Zealand glitterati.





Richie and Gemma McCaw celebrated their babymoon in Honolulu. Gemma McCaw/INSTAGRAM



Silver Fern Katrina Grant said "massive congrats". Fatima Savea, the wife of former All Black wing Julian, also shot in a message of congratulations.



TV personality Toni Street wrote "awww yay team McCaw! Congrats Gem&Rich, Matt and I are thrilled for you guys, what a beautiful name, can't wait to meet her xxx".



Jason Gunn sent "Big big love to the 3 of you. Well done you xx."



Paralympian Sophie Pascoe posted "congratulations to you both!"



All Blacks halfback T J Perenara's partner Greer Samuel said "congratulations guys!!!", and the "Kaino tribe" added its congratulations to a posting that garnered more than 2000 likes in its first 30 minutes.



Keven Mealamu, a long-time team-mate of McCaw's, sent three love hearts to Gemma's post, while Ma'a Nonu sent five.



Bondi lifeguard Andy Reid, an adventure team-mate of Richie McCaw's, commented "This is going to break the internet and little Charlotte is going to break some hearts if they can get past Earnie that is. You guys rock."



Announcing the pregnancy, the McCaws had posted a tiny pair of adidas running shoes, along with a men's and women's pair. They then set off to Hawaii for their babymoon.





Gemma McCaw as newly weds in 2017 in Wanaka. The couple have become parents overnight and couldn't be happier. RICHIE MCCAW/FACEBOOK



They married in Wanaka in January 2017.



Richie McCaw, 37, retired from rugby after leading New Zealand to a second consecutive Rugby World Cup title in 2015, beating Australia 34-17 in the final in London. Gemma McCaw, nee Flynn, 28, retired from competitive hockey last October.



Since retiring from international hockey, Gemma McCaw opened up a health business in Christchurch, entered the Godzone adventure race with her husband, and the Coast to Coast adventure race with him also.



Gemma McCaw, 28, has kept herself in the limelight with commentary during the Women's Hockey World Cup on Sky Television and appearances on the AM show with television host Duncan Garner.



Not a woman to be left behind in the fashion stakes, Gemma McCaw debuted her baby bump at New Zealand Fashion week earlier this year with her husband by her side.





Gemma and Richie McCaw were both at fashion week NZ this year. It was Gemma's first appearance with her baby bump. HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES



The couple hosted a baby shower in early October and on December 1 posted their "last dinner out for a wee while" on Instagram.



McCaw's pregnancy hasn't been easy for a woman used to being on top of her game in health. She told Now to Love that being pregnant can make staying on track with a healthy lifestyle particularly hard.



"I count myself lucky that I haven't had terrible morning sickness, but I was surprised by the level of exhaustion in those first 12 weeks.



"Suddenly I didn't feel like getting up at 6am for my morning run and my healthy diet wasn't quite so appealing either, with regular cravings for dense carbohydrates."



She kept up exercise with swimming, aqua aerobics, pregnancy yoga and pilates.



Richie McCaw who now works for Christchurch helicopters, told Stuff last month he was looking forward to the challenge of being a father.



"I kind of knew what I was doing when I was playing rugby but it's [becoming a dad] all very new.



"Plenty of people have done it before ... so I'm sure we'll figure it out.



"It's exciting. It's another chapter and I suppose when you finish the rugby side you close that chapter and move on to a new one. The helicopters is one thing and having a family is another."



Gemma McCaw played 246 matches for New Zealand and scored 71 goals after making her international hockey debut in 2008.



The hockey star won silver and bronze medals with New Zealand at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and Glasgow respectively.



Richie McCaw played a record 148 tests for the All Blacks and is the most capped rugby player of all time.



