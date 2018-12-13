Tazeen Qureshy





Photo: Courtesy: Avtar Burji



When Kamaljeet Singh was pregnant with her first child, she was confident about one thing – her child would be a hockey player. It was not an imposition on the new born baby, rather a family tradition, which she was sure will not be broken.





Today, the child Hardik Singh is all of 20 years, is representing India at the Hockey Men’s World Cup, almost a month after he made his debut in the senior team.



“There was no doubt on his career choice. I know he would become a hockey player. There was no two-way about it,” proud mother Kamaljeet says.



Hockey had been a part of Hardik’s family history. His grandfather was a hockey player-turned-coach and his uncle was part of the gold-winning Moscow Olympics. His paternal aunt Rajbir Kaur has played four Asian Games while his maternal uncle has played for England.



“We lived near Sansarpur, so hence the hockey connection and craze. It is a hockey belt, and it automatically came to the family. His father and mother’s side played hockey, so it had to be in his genes,” says Hardik’s father.



Keeping up with the legacy of the family, Hardik will now be playing the quarter-finals of the World Cup and not surprisingly, it is a proud moment for the hockey-playing family.



“The World Cup winning team in 1975 is an inspiration for us. A direct entry into the quarter-final is an emotional moment,” says Hardik, without stressing much on the opponents.



Personally, Hardik has been trying to make the most of his chances, constantly self-introspecting his game.



Besides, the coach and his seniors, he also has his father to help him.







“I make it a point to talk to my father, both before and after the match. We talk about both the positives and negatives. He points out my mistake and adds value to my game,” he says.



Though Hardik believes in concentrating on one match at a time and not think much about the future, the only thought which he has on his mind is to plat alongside his younger brother Manmeet.



“My younger brother says when he starts playing for India, my position will be threatened,” Hardik says with a laugh. “But, he is disciplined and works hard. I am waiting to play with him for India. It will be a proud moment for our family.” he says.



But, does the younger one follow Hardik bhaiya? “I want to create my own identity,” Manmeet says with confidence.



Stick2Hockey.com