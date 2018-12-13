

Indian Men's Hockey Team , AFP File Photo



Former defender Jugraj Singh believes that India stand a good chance of registering a win against the Netherlands in their quarterfinal clash of the ongoing men's Hockey World Cup if they manage to capitalise well on the chances created during the match.





The veteran player said that though the Netherlands are a quality side, they have the tendency to give away chances to their opposition and India just need to avail those chances.



Speaking to ANI, Jugraj said: "It is anybody's game. The Netherlands are a quality side but the best part about them is that they let you play, as well. You always get chances against them. If you avail your chances it can be your game. India can get good scoring chances against them. We have got strikers, good midfielders especially players like Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh- the way they are playing; I don't think anyone can stop India".



Jugraj also stressed upon the need to earn more and more penalty corners in the match saying that it is India's strength.



"We need to earn more penalty corners as it is our strength. I don't think India are lagging in any department. In fact, after a long wait, we have one of the best teams. This team has got all the abilities to beat any team," he said.



The former defender praised India's team combination by terming it as 'one of the best'. He said that there are many players in the team who were a part of the squad that lifted junior men's World Cup in 2016 and they have now an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills on this prestigious platform.



"Players of junior World Cup squad are senior players now. They have played many matches and have gathered enough experience to perform at the senior level. World Cup is the platform which they were targeting from last one-and-half years and now there is an excellent opportunity for them to showcase their skills," Jugraj said.



"Our team is one of the best combinations I am sure they are gonna rock this world cup and give one of the best performances. This team has the ability to ruin any team in this world," he concluded.



India will take on the Netherlands in their hockey World Cup quarterfinal on December 13 at Kalinga stadium.



Daily News & Analysis