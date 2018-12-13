The Netherlands has the ability to step on the gas under pressure and rise to the occasion



Uthra Ganesan





High on potential: The Indian side has the skill to trouble any team on its day. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



The 16 men stepping out on the turf at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday would be up against not just their opponents but the weight of form, rankings and history when India takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup here.





Consider this: the Dutch have won every game against India in the World Cup — six in all. In fact, after 2006, the teams have never met — clubbed in separate groups with Netherlands always finishing in the top-two to qualify for the medal rounds and India bringing up the rear.



That game 12 years back saw India being thrashed 6-1. The lone scorer was Dilip Tirkey, now a key member of the organising committee here, but, amazingly, all the Dutch goals were off penalty corners or stroke, Taeke Taekema scoring five of them. What makes the situation even more interesting is that the Dutch have been struggling with their PCs in this tournament so far.



India, though, has been insisting the past holds little value in a changed world. While the opposition remains as dominant as ever, the Indian team has changed in every way. Improved fitness, use of scientific methods and technology has reduced the gap as far as training is concerned. The team is younger and skilled enough to trouble any team on its day. What hasn’t changed, however, is the ability of the Dutch to step on the gas under pressure and rise to the occasion in big tournaments.



Ideal 12th man



The recent past also holds out hope for India. The teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Champions Trophy earlier this year, India lost 1-3 at the World League Semifinals last year but won in shootouts at the World League Finals in 2015. That game saw a capacity crowd roaring India back into the game every time it trailed, playing the ideal 12th man.



The only time the two teams have faced off in a knockout round of the World Cup was way back in 1973, when Netherlands edged past India on penalties in the final for its maiden title. The stakes are as high and Harendra Singh would be hoping his boys-turned-men step up to the challenge.



