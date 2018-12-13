By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESAR: India have been impressive in the group stage, but it looks like they will face an uphill battle against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Thursday.





The World Cup has only produced one upset based on rankings, while the other top-eight teams are in the medal rounds.



World No 20 France is the only 'outsider' in the quarter-finals, as eighth-ranked Spain made an early exit together with Malaysia, Ireland and South Africa.



Defending champions Australia (World No 1), Argentina (2), Belgium (3), Netherlands (4), India (5), Germany (6) and England (7) will battle for the semis.



Netherlands start as early favourites in the last eight as they have never lost a World Cup match to India.



But Dutch coach Max Caldas brushed aside history.



"Past results do not matter to us as we only look towards the future," said Caldas.



“We’re with the way we are playing.



“We were able to sustain our attack against Canada in the playoff and create chances in each quarter (won 5-0) as we controlled the pace.



"So, even though India like to play fast hockey, we like to set our own pace. And if it comes to fast, we'll be happy to play it," Caldas added.



New Straits Times