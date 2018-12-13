Will India beat Netherlands in World Cup?
Belgium to keep winning streak in World Cup
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)
In World Cup Netherlands have never lost to India in all 6 outings so far. In1973 Amsterdam final India lost in tie break, full time 2-2, tie break 2-4. After that in pool matches in 1982(3-4), in 1990(3-5), in 1994(2-4), in 1998(0-5) and in2006 (1-6) Netherlands came victorious. Today India stands on the verge of creating history to defeat Netherlands in World Cup.
Germany-Belgium has played 4 times in World Cup. Red Lions beat Honamas in Hague (2014) by 4-2.Wil they do the same miracle again?
Here are statistical highlights
|
Today’s quarter finals: head to head
|
Stats B.G. Joshi
|
Germany vs. Belgium
|
Germany
|
Particulars
|
Belgium
|
6
|
World Ranking
|
3
|
86
|
Total
|
86
|
59
|
Wins
|
11
|
16
|
Drawn
|
16
|
272
|
Goals
|
120
|
In World Cup
|
4
|
Total
|
4
|
2
|
Wins
|
1
|
1
|
Drawn
|
1
|
14
|
Goals
|
7
|
India vs. Netherlands
|
India
|
Particulars
|
Netherlands
|
5
|
World Ranking
|
4
|
105
|
Total
|
105
|
33
|
Wins
|
48
|
24
|
Drawn
|
24
|
215
|
Goals
|
237
|
In World Cup
|
6
|
Total
|
6
|
0
|
Wins
|
6*
|
11
|
Goals
|
26
|
*1973 final match, full time score 2-2;
tie breaker 4-2
