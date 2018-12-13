Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Will India beat Netherlands in World Cup?

Published on Thursday, 13 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 65
View Comments

Belgium to keep winning streak in World Cup

By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)

In World Cup Netherlands have never lost to India in all 6 outings so far. In1973 Amsterdam final India lost in tie break, full time 2-2, tie break 2-4. After that in pool matches   in 1982(3-4), in 1990(3-5), in 1994(2-4), in 1998(0-5) and in2006 (1-6) Netherlands came victorious. Today India stands on the verge of creating history to defeat Netherlands in World Cup.
Germany-Belgium has played 4 times in World Cup. Red Lions beat Honamas in Hague (2014) by 4-2.Wil they do the same miracle again?



Here are statistical highlights

Today’s quarter finals: head to head

 

Stats   B.G. Joshi

Germany vs.  Belgium

Germany

Particulars

Belgium

6

World Ranking

3

86

Total

86

59

Wins

11

16

Drawn

16

272

Goals

120

In   World Cup

4

Total

4

2

Wins

1

1

Drawn

1

14

Goals

7

India  vs. Netherlands

India

Particulars

Netherlands

5

World Ranking

4

105

Total

105

33

Wins

48

24

Drawn

24

215

Goals

237

In  World Cup

6

Total

6

0

Wins

6*

11

Goals

26

*1973 final match, full time score 2-2;

tie breaker 4-2

 Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.