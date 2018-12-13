Belgium to keep winning streak in World Cup



By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)



In World Cup Netherlands have never lost to India in all 6 outings so far. In1973 Amsterdam final India lost in tie break, full time 2-2, tie break 2-4. After that in pool matches in 1982(3-4), in 1990(3-5), in 1994(2-4), in 1998(0-5) and in2006 (1-6) Netherlands came victorious. Today India stands on the verge of creating history to defeat Netherlands in World Cup.

Germany-Belgium has played 4 times in World Cup. Red Lions beat Honamas in Hague (2014) by 4-2.Wil they do the same miracle again?





Here are statistical highlights

Today’s quarter finals: head to head Stats B.G. Joshi Germany vs. Belgium Germany Particulars Belgium 6 World Ranking 3 86 Total 86 59 Wins 11 16 Drawn 16 272 Goals 120 In World Cup 4 Total 4 2 Wins 1 1 Drawn 1 14 Goals 7 India vs. Netherlands India Particulars Netherlands 5 World Ranking 4 105 Total 105 33 Wins 48 24 Drawn 24 215 Goals 237 In World Cup 6 Total 6 0 Wins 6* 11 Goals 26 *1973 final match, full time score 2-2; tie breaker 4-2

