

Belgiums Cedric Charlier celebrates after scoring a goal against Pakistan during the field hockey cross-over match between Belgium and Pakistan at the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on December 11, 2018. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)



BHUBANESWAR (India): It’s frustrating to play without winning majors for years – and Belgium’s seasoned hockey campaigner Cedric Charlier (pic) has had enough.





The 31-year-old, who has represented Belgium 287 times, hopes to get it right.



Belgium face archrivals and two-time world champions Germany for a place in the semi-finals at Kalinga Stadium today.



Charlier says the Red Lions have a chance to end their long wait this year at the ongoing World Cup.



“We’re known as the Red Lions and have played in hockey tournaments for more than 100 years but our cabinet remains empty,” said Charlier.



“We’ve never won major tournaments like the World Cup, Olympics, Champions Trophy and European championships.



Belgium came close to ending their major international woes but lost 2-4 to Argentina in the final of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.



“We hope to have better luck in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. If we win, we’ll dance with the cup,” said Charlier.



Belgium made steady progress since their opening 2-1 victory over Canada on Nov 28. They held India to a 2-2 draw before outplaying South Africa 5-1.



On Tuesday, the Group C runners-up knocked out four-time world champions Pakistan 5-0 in the second round.



Charlier promised to give Germany a run for their money.



“We played 13 times against Germany in the last three years and they have beaten us six times and we’ve won five times. It’ll be a thrilling match,” said Charlier, who has scored two goals in four matches.



The Star of Malaysia