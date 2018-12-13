It was England’s flair vs Argentina’s grit and, not to forget, their penalty corner specialist. When Argentina got their first penalty corner in the 17th minute, everyone expected only one outcome. Gonzalo Peillat stepped up and delivered. Such was the pace of his drag-flick that the ball went through George Pinner – through the small gap between his right arm and torso. England hit back with a brilliantly worked field goal through Barry Middleton in the 27th minute.



Argentina are good at counterattacking, but England were not scared, playing attractive hockey. It paid off with another field goal from Will Calnan, in fascinating circumstances. A long scoop into the Argentine third deflected off a defender and into the path of the lone ranger, Calnan. The 22-year-old accepted the gift – his strike coming just two seconds before the halftime hooter.



England controlled the match, while Argentina struggled to start attacks. Until, they forced a penalty corner in the 48th minute. Peillat at the top of the circle, Pinner in goal, same result – the ball went through the same gap.

It seemed that England would not get past Peillat. Despite Middleton already having stopped one drag-flick on the goal-line — the veteran had to be taken off because of the hit on his hand.



But a minute later, Harry Martin finished another quick, albeit chaotic, move to give England the lead again. This time the former finalists held on to oust the Olympics champions. Three field goals for England beat two penalty corner goals by Argentina — a big win for attacking hockey.



World champs ease through



Australia proved too big a mountain to climb for the fast-rising France as the two-time defending champions won 3-0 with a dominant performance. Staying true to their style, France thrilled the audience with attacking and fearless hockey. But Australia were too smart for the world No. 20 France, and the difference in ranking was obvious.



