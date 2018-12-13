s2h Team





(Photo: Rakesh)



Defending champions Australia made another firm step towards their target of retaining the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over France in the first quarterfinal, while England too achieved the same feat by overcoming stiff resistance from Rio Olympic champions Argentina at a fighting score of 3-2.





England's opportunistic forward line came out with goals that seemed for many that a better organized defence could have avoided. It was not to be.



After a barren first quarter, Gonzalo Peillet gave Argentina the lead within two minutes from 2-minute rest. England tried to penetrate Argentine defence which appeared solid in the beginning. However, Odisha World' Cup's most capped player Barry Middleton tapped a loose ball in the melee inside the rival side to whack a backhand.



The beautiful goal evened out the lead. At the stroke end of third quarter, Will Calnan tapped a move to go ahead.



When Gonzalo Peillet gave the 2-2 equalizer at the 48th minute, it appeared the reigning Olympic champions are about stage a comeback for which they are known for.



When a defender failed to properly clear a long overhead near the periphery of their own citadel, Harry Martin lapped it up with a quicksilver turn to post what turned out to be the match winner. The second semifinal, with full stands now, expectedly turned out to be one-sided affair as the fancied France could not offer any valuable resistance to clinical Australians.



Its credit to the France that did not concede too many goals like China did in the last pool D match.



Its hugely commendable that France forced Australia to rely on penalty corners for goal, and for providing no elbow room inside their circle for the flashy Aussies known for relishing space. That the Australia had to rely on penalty corers for their harvest vouchsafes for the tenacity of the French side. The defending champions got all their three goals through penalty corners today. Jeremy Hayward, Blake Govers and captain Aran Zelewski slotted goals for the defending champions



It was nice scene to see full stands for both matches.



FIXTURE FOR THURSDAY

GERMANY VS BELGIUM, 06.45 PM IST

INDIA VS THE NETHERLNDS 07.00 HRS IST



