Barry Glendenning





England’s players celebrate after victory in the hockey World Cup quarter-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images



Harry Martin fired England into the semi-finals of the hockey World Cup in India after a shock 3-2 victory over Argentina. Midfielder Martin struck in the second half against the Olympic champions to record England’s first World Cup win over Argentina since 1986 and first in their last seven meetings.





Gonzalo Peillat gave Argentina the lead from a penalty corner before Barry Middleton levelled before half-time in Bhubaneswar. Middleton’s excellent pass then set up Will Calnan to put England in front, but Peillat levelled in the 48th minute from another penalty corner.



Martin, though, hit the winner a minute later and Liam Ansell nearly added a fourth but hit a post. England will play Germany or Belgium in the last four.



“I’m ecstatic,” Ansell told England Hockey. “We knew it would be a tough match, they have the No 1 corner threat in the tournament so stopping them was crucial. But we knew if we waited for our opportunities, stopped them from getting on the front foot and blocked their corners we’d have a good chance.



“We’ve got a few young guys who have come in and shone during this tournament. We’ve been talking before games about our mentality going into it, being in the right headspace and it’s working. I’m really looking forward to the next match.”



The Guardian