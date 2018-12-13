

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



England and Australia became the first teams to reach the final four of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 thanks to victories in their respective quarter-final wins over Argentina and France.





England claimed a stunning 3-2 triumph over the Olympic champions to book their ticket to the semi-finals, with Harry Martin’s fourth quarter strike proving decisive.



“I think it was a good game”, said Wimbledon man Michael Hoare, who tasted victory against the Olympic champions on his 100th cap for England.



“Scoring with one second left in the end of the third quarter… we’ve had that against us in the last World Cup, it’s nice to get one in this one. I felt the boys dug in really deep at the end and we played really well.



“We deserved to win. We got to the semi-finals last time. I think this time we’re in a better position than last time. Our team is a bit stronger. Defensively, we’ve been really good in the last two or three games. If we can do that again in the semis, I think we’ve got a great chance to get to the final.”



They initially fell behind to a very familiar source, Mannheimer HC’s Gonzalo Peillat finding the net with a low and powerful penalty corner effort that England goalkeeper George Pinner half-blocked, but not enough to keep it out.



England dragged themselves level before half time when Barry Middleton fired a stunning strike into the bottom corner, smashing home after a surging run into the Argentina circle from Liam Ansell.



Things went from good to great for England at the end of the third quarter when Middleton sent an aerial pass deep into Argentine territory with Will Calnan capitalising on a defensive error to drill a terrific effort for a 2-1 lead.



A video referral by umpire Javed Shaikh saw a penalty stroke initially awarded to Argentina downgraded to a penalty corner. However, it made little difference as Peillat nailed it once again for 2-2 with 12 minutes to go.



England regained the lead just a minute later, with Harry Martin forcing home after Argentina’s usually reliable defence failed to clear their lines. Argentina almost conceded a fourth goal when Ansell rattled the left post after a mazy run from deep in his own half, while Pinner was brought into action in the dying seconds to make a crucial block and confirm England’s place in the semi-finals for the third Men’s World Cup in succession.



Reigning world champions Australia proved too strong for 20th ranked France, powering to a 3-0 win to maintain their own ambitions to claim a third successive title. The Kookaburras’ semi-final opponents will be either host nation India or European champions the Netherlands, two sides that also go head-to-head tomorrow.



The other quarter-final tie tomorrow features Belgium and Germany,



Euro Hockey League media release