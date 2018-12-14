Ben Somerford







The world number one Kookaburras have tonight been named Team of the Year at the AIS Sport Performance Awards (ASPAs) in Sydney following a remarkable 2018.





Almost 400 guests attended the black-tie AIS Sport Performance Awards at the Star in Sydney, the annual celebration of Australian high performance sport.



The Kookaburras, who on Wednesday qualified for the World Cup semi-finals, retained the world number one ranking throughout the voting period from December 2017.



The side also lifted almost every trophy available to them, taking out the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April and the 2018 FIH Champions Trophy in the Netherlands in July, as well as the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia in March.



The Kookaburras were shortlisted alongside three other sides for the Team of the Year award, beating out the Men's 4000m Team Pursuit (Cycling), Australian Men’s Four (Rowing) and Australian Women's Sevens (Rugby).



Kookaburras forward Aaron Kleinschmidt accepted the award on behalf of the team who are currently in India for the World Cup.



Meanwhile, retired Kookaburras legend Mark Knowles missed out on the fan-voted ABC Personality of the Year gong, won by V8 Supercars driver Craig Lowndes.



The Kookaburras’ next match at the World Cup is on Saturday against the Netherlands.



Hockey Australia media release